NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There was a shocking scene is Manhattan Friday as a woman fell through a hole in the sidewalk.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports the woman fell through the hole – that was partially being covered by a metal plate – on 35th Street and Eighth Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

The sidewalk grate was askew and gave out when she stepped on it. @FDNY got her out and she’s expected to be ok. Updates & full story ➡️ https://t.co/FPfuy0AFld@CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/vqTmwPNsKg — Ali Bauman (@AliBaumanTV) October 18, 2019

The plate was reportedly askew and the pedestrian didn’t see it was open when she walked passed.

Firefighters rushed the scene to pull her out.

Witnesses tell CBS2 the woman was conscious but said she had hurt her head in the fall.

The FDNY took the injured pedestrian to Bellevue Hospital for further treatment.

