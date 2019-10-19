Comments
EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two East Orange Public Works employees are being recognized for helping to stop a criminal.
Khalil Oliviera and Syid Griggs both work in the public works department’s traffic division.
East Orange officials say the two were performing their regular duties along North Harrison and Main Street last week when they heard a commotion. They then heard an elderly woman scream that someone had grabbed her purse.
Oliviera and Griggs spotted the man and chased him. They were able to catch up to him and hold him until officers arrived.
On Thursday, Mayor Ted R. Green and other city officials honored the men with Citizen Awards to recognize their brave actions.