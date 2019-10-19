Comments
FAR HILLS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Thousands flocked to Far Hills in New Jersey on Saturday to watch horse racing for a good cause.
The Far Hills Race also has a three-year commitment to five other healthcare-related charities in New Jersey.
Organizers say the annual Far Hills Race Meeting attracted international attention with seven horses flown in from Europe.
The event was a steeplechase, which means horses have to jump fences and deal with obstacles.
This year, race leaders hope to give about $500,000 to charities benefiting health care organizations in the area.
“We’ve had a longstanding relationship with Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas health care systems, and we’ve given them almost $20 million through the years. They built a 60,000-foot cancer center and named it the Steeplechase Cancer Center in our honor,” said Far Hills Race co-chair Guy Torsilieri.
