NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is accused of stabbing someone to death inside a Brooklyn deli.
It happened on Sept. 20 at the Express Deli and Tobacco on the corner of Graham Avenue and Boerum Street in Williamsburg.
Officers were sent to the deli around 4:15 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.
Police say 37-year-old Anthony Santana, of Queens, was stabbed in the back multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Twenty-six-year-old William Townsend, of Brooklyn, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
Police did not say what led to the stabbing.