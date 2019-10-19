Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Council has passed a law banning food vendors from popular holiday display in Brooklyn.
Food trucks and vendors will not be allowed to camp out in residential neighborhoods during the Dyker Heights Christmas displays.
Residents have complained for years about crowds, vendors running loud generators, and garbage left behind by the countless visitors who come to see the stunningly decorated homes.
Food trucks will be banned from parking in the heart of the neighborhood, from 10th to 13th Avenues, from 81st to 86th Streets.
The ban will be in effect from this Thanksgiving until New Year’s Day 2020.