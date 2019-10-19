



— Pork sausage patties and turkey patties are being recalled because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The recall affects about 6,444 pounds of ready-to-eat patties from George’s Prepared Foods.

The following products are affected by the recall:

24.92-oz. packages of “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894

24.92-oz. packages of “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897

35.6-oz. packages of “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894

All of the recalled products have the establishment number “EST. M2206T or P-2260T” printed on the package.

The patties were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Anyone who bought the affected products should throw them out or return them. For more information, call 800-471-9665, email CustomerCare@georgesinc.com or visit georgesinc.com/news.

According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service, a third-party cold storage facility inadvertently shipped out the patties.

There have not been any reports of illness connected to this recall.

Food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever.