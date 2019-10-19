MALVERNE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man was arrested Friday and charged with public lewdness.
The incident happened on Sept. 23 in Malverne Park.
Police say 33-year-old Christopher Merenlander, of West Hempstead, was driving near Hempstead Avenue and Atlas Avenue around 2:20 p.m. when he allegedly exposed himself to a woman who was driving a vehicle next to his.
The woman tried to drive away, but police say Merenlander followed her for several blocks while continuing to expose himself.
Merenlander eventually drove away.
Through their investigation, authorities were able to identify Merenlander as a suspect, and Merenlander turned himself in to police Friday.
Detectives ask anyone who believes they were a victim of Merenlander’s to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or the Fifth Squad at 1-516-573-6553. All callers will remain anonymous.