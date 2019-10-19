Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We have Cold start today! Not chilly, not cool, but cold. Temps in the city will drop into the mid or even lower 40s, but outside of the city we have a Frost Advisory and even a Freeze Warning! Temps down to 32°!
We do rebound nicely getting up into the low 60s with brilliantly sunny skies. Sunday we have some possible interaction with the leftovers of Tropical Storm NESTOR.
The storm passes well to the south and east , but i wouldn’t be surprised to see some rain, especially east. check back this weekend for the latest!