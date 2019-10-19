Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in the Bronx are investigating a suspicious death they say may have been a homicide.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in the Bronx are investigating a suspicious death they say may have been a homicide.
Officers found a body inside a parked car near West 183rd Street and Sedgwick Avenue in University Heights around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Investigators say the corpse was wrapped in a blanket, leading the NYPD to label the death suspicious.
A cause of death has not been determined and no arrests have been made.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.