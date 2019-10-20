Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On the heels of New York Comic-Con, it’s time to break out the costumes again for Halloween.
Levi James and Tim Tanco, two cosplayers, have some tips on how to make a custom mask to give your Halloween costume that slick cosplay look. It’s a unique and creative way parents and kids can build together.
Instead of buying a mask from a Halloween shop, James and Tanco say you can create your own using templates and foam.
To find mask templates, visit etsy.com/shop/MaskedDadcreations.
Watch the full segment above to learn more.