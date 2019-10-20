



— With chillier months ahead, you need hearty fall recipes that everyone in the family will enjoy for dinner.

Brandon Fay, founder of Pasta By Hudson, has a few ideas.

Autumn Harvest Chicken Casserole

Serves 2

What you’ll need:

2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

6 skinless, boneless chicken thighs

4 slices bacon, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1 sweet potato, peeled and chopped

1 stalk fennel, thinly sliced

½ cup cranberries

2 apples, peeled and chopped

½ cup apple cider

½ cup salted, roasted almonds, coarsely chopped

¼ cup shaved parmesan cheese

2 tbsp. dried cranberries

2 tbsp. seasoned bread crumbs

Pinch sea salt

How to make it:

1. Preheat oven to 400 F. Heat oil in a heavy bottom pan over high heat; season chicken on both sides and sear until browned, about 3 minutes per side.

2. Remove chicken and set aside. In the same pan, add the bacon and onion; sweat until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes.

3. Add the sweet potato, fennel, cranberries and apples; season to taste and saute for 5 minutes.

4. Add the apple cider and place chicken back on top. Roast until chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender, about 30 minutes. Remove from oven and top with almonds, Parmesan cheese, dried cranberries, and bread crumbs. Return to the oven for 5 minutes. Finish with a pinch of sea salt.

Cacio e Pepe-Style Acorn Squash

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

2 acorn squash, stemmed, halved crosswise, and seeded

2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 tbsp. butter, divided

1 shallot, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 cup farro

3.5 cups water

1 tsp kosher salt

¼ cup grated parmesan, plus more for garnish

¼ cup grated pecorino

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

How to make it:

1. Preheat oven to 400 F. Season squash and drizzle with oil; place flesh side down on a sheet pan and roast until caramelized, about 45 minutes.

2. For the farro: Heat 2 tbsp. butter in a sauce pot; sweat shallots and garlic until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add farro and let toast, about 5 minutes. Add water and salt and let simmer until farro is tender, about 45 minutes. Remove from heat. Drain any residual water, leaving about ¼ cup of water in the pot with the farro. Mix in the cheeses and remaining butter until well combined.

3. Evenly divide the farro among the squash halves and top with extra parmesan cheese and black pepper. Flash in a 400 F oven until the cheese melts.

No Bake Pumpkin Pie

Makes 2 pies

What you’ll need:

15 oz. can pumpkin puree

8 oz. cream cheese, room temperature

1/3 cup maple syrup

8 tbsp. unsalted butter, room temperature

14 oz. can condensed milk

1 tbsp. ground cinnamon

¼ tsp. ground nutmeg

2 graham-cracker pie shells

2 cups heavy cream

¼ cup maple syrup

For the candied bacon:

4 slices bacon

½ cup brown sugar

How to make it:

1. Combine all ingredients in a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment; beat until smooth, about 5 minutes. Transfer to pie shells and refrigerate. When ready to serve, whip cream and maple syrup together until peaks form. Top each pie with whipped cream and garnish with candied bacon crumbles.

For the candied bacon: Preheat oven to 300 F. Arrange bacon on an aluminum-foil lined baking sheet. Pat brown sugar over each strip of bacon and bake until crispy, about 15 minutes. Remove and let cool; crumble bacon and reserve for garnish.