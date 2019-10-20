By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’ll be another chilly morning across the area but with more clouds expected today. Expect similar temps this afternoon with a high right around 60, but we will have to contend with some light rain this afternoon and evening as the remnants of Nestor pass well south of us… so just keep an eye on the radar!

Tomorrow will be a beautiful start to the work week with blue skies and pleasantly mild temps in the mid 60s, a few degrees above normal! Tuesday will see a return of the rain chances as a cold front crosses the region.

The rest of the week is shaping up to be a beauty with mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid 60s.