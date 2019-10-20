



— Mayor Bill de Blasio is being called out for not finishing a major project that could save lives.

Safety advocates gathered Sunday in Forest Hills to demand the mayor finish redesigning the last stretch of Queens Boulevard.

Critics say the mayor promised to get it done quickly, but that was 500 days ago.

FLASHBACK: No Deaths On Once-Dangerous Queens Boulevard In 2 Years, Mayor Says

Protected bike lanes have been added to the boulevard in Sunnyside, Woodside, and Elmhurst, but residents in Forest Hills say they’re still waiting.

“It’s really sad that it hasn’t been done yet,” resident Lizy Rahman said. “We have come to a point that Mayor de Blasio seems like he has abandoned us.

Advocates say accidents on Queens Boulevard dropped about 50% in areas where protected bike lines and other safety features were added.

CBS2 reached out to the mayor for comment, but did not immediately hear back.