Comments
SOUTH HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County police officers rescued a man from a burning car Saturday with the help of some good Samaritans.
SOUTH HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County police officers rescued a man from a burning car Saturday with the help of some good Samaritans.
It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Walt Whitman Road near Sprucetree Lane in South Huntington.
Police say the driver of a 2010 Hyundai was traveling northbound on Walt Whitman Road when he veered into the guardrail and crashed. The vehicle caught fire after the accident.
Officers Joelvy Delacruz and Thomas Phelan arrived on the scene and found several good Samaritans trying to help an 85-year-old man who was unconscious in the vehicle.
Together, the officers and the good Samaritans were able to safely pull the man out of the burning car.
The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured.