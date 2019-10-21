CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A legal battle over the Bronx Zoo elephant heads back to court today.

The Nonhuman Rights Project says the zoo has been keeping the 48-year-old elephant named Happy inside a roughly one-acre exhibit for more than 40 years, 13 of which she has spent alone.

The animal rights group wants Happy to be moved to a private sanctuary where she can be with other elephants.

The zoo, however, believes Happy could face conflict if she lives with others.

A spokesperson has said, “Happy is content in the home she’s known for nearly four decades.”

An online petition to transfer the elephant received more than one million signatures.

