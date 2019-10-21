Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man seen on video stealing packages from a stoop in Brooklyn.
It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Sept. 10 at an apartment building on Eldert Street in Bushwick.
Surveillance video shows the man scope out the packages before coming back with a black garbage bag. He then places three packages inside the bag and walks away.
Police said the packages belonged to a 35-year-old woman and contained about $2,200 worth of clothing.
