NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After making history as champions of the women’s rights movement, three women leaders are about to do it again.
The statue will be unveiled next August, marking the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States.
Soujourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton will be honored with Central Park’s first statue depicting female historical figures.
The non-profit group Monumental Women helped gain approval from the city for the project.
A city commission gave it the green light on Monday.
“It’s not often that you get the chance to be part of something that’s truly historic,” said Pam Elam, president of Monumental Women. “I’m very proud to say now is the time.”
