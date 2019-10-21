Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio, first lady Chirlane McCray and New York City Council members have announced a new initiative to fight against the city’s mental health challenges.
The new $37 million initiative, in partnership with the NYC Crisis Prevention and Response Task Force, is aimed at reducing mental health crises that end in in 911 calls and serious mental illness cases.
The investment will go towards increasing the number of mental health responders citywide, adding resources to high need precincts and increasing focus on mental health within the NYPD, including expanding peer and police training, and developing walk-in services at New York Health and Hospital facilities.