



— An invasive species of grass is taking over woodlands on Staten Island and could have a long-term impact.

At Clay Pit Ponds State Park it’s easy to spot the Japanese stiltgrass, because it is nearly everywhere. It has taken over much of the forest floor, and the fear is it could have a devastating impact on the area, CBSN New York’s Nick Caloway reported Monday.

What happens is when deer eat the native vegetation, it’s being replaced by the Japanese stiltgrass. The deer don’t like to eat the stiltgrass, so it overtakes natural vegetation. And it has the potential to throw the balance of the entire forest out of whack.

Next month, a forum is being hosted on Staten Island to talk about what can be done to protect natural spaces. Borough President James Oddo is trying to rally residents to demand action, before it’s too late.

Oddo said this type of grass has the potential to kill forests.