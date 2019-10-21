Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The wait is over. The Museum of Modern Art reopens today in Manhattan.
The museum was closed for nearly five months while undergoing a $450 million renovation and expansion.
The facility now features an extra 40,000 square feet of gallery space.
MoMA Director Glen Lowry says new installations will enable the museum to showcase its extensive collection in “ways that have never been seen before.”
The museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.