



The attack happened around 7:40 a.m. Sunday on the Livingston Campus in Piscataway.

“It was really frightening seeing all the cops and just knocking on the door. It scared us all,” freshman Jonelle Biggs told CBS2.

Police said the suspect entered an unlocked dorm room in the Quad 2 Dormitory on Road 3 and sexually assaulted the sleeping victim.

School officials alerted students about the attack via email shortly after.

“Just disgusted. I don’t like that. It makes you feel uneasy being around my own dorm,” said freshman Jonas Belmonte.

Police said the victim woke up as the suspect took off.

Investigators have not said whether the student was a man or woman.

“It’s actually kind of scary because like in the residence hall you have like a sense of security,” freshman Suhanya Pathman said.

The suspect is believed to be in his 20s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a thin build and black hair, last seen wearing glasses, a pink shirt and jeans.

As the search for him intensifies, parents like Sandra Carreira are reminding their children to always lock their doors.

“I’m really concerned, I’m really worried right now, so we just dropped her off here and we talk to police, because I’m really scared right now,” she said.

Students said they are also making sure to be extra careful.

“I lock the doors all the time now,” said one student.

“Pepper spray, key chain alarms my parents bought for me. So we’re going to make sure to definitely use those,” freshman Juliet Trifiro added.

Investigators are working to determine whether the suspect is a Rutgers student, as well.

Meanwhile, the college reminds students it does provide security escorts on campus upon request.