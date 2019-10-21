



– A shooting on the Upper West Side led to a commotion after a man in custody jumped out of a police cruiser.

The shooting was reported at 250 W. 63rd St. at around 4 p.m. One person was injured. Those injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Following the shooting, several fights broke out on the street and one of the suspects managed to escape from a police vehicle before officers tackled him.

Witnesses told CBS2’s Christina Fan several family members and friends related to the parties involved in the shooting came out and started fighting on the street.

While police were trying to control the crowd, one person actually escaped from a police cruiser with his hands cuffed. Officers wrestled him to ground.

One officer was injured.

“All I heard was a big – someone arguing. I saw someone running that way. I looked out my window and wondering what’s going on,” one witness told Fan. “When I came out my building I saw them. They took my friend’s son and they had him handcuffed on the floor, they were rumbling with him.”