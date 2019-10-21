Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The new school year means more playdates on the calendar.
A new poll shows that many parents have declined the invitations because they’re uncomfortable leaving their child in another parent’s care.
Before a playdate, 75% of parents say they would definitely ask who will be supervising the children, while 55% want to know what activities their child will do and 34% would ask about the presence and storage of guns.
About where medications are stored, 24% of parents ask.