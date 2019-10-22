



— A gated estate just 30 minutes from Manhattan has been the private retreat of a Hollywood film star for the last three decades.

CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge recently got a look at this rare property for this week’s Living Large.

Nestled among the trees in the hamlet of Sparkill in Rockland County is what looks almost like a doll’s house. It sits on a sprawling nine acres.

Duddridge met with Richard Ellis of Sotheby’s International Realty for a tour, and to learn about this property’s famous owner.

“The house was built in 1859 and its a Second Empire Victorian-style home,” Ellis said.

As for that “doll’s house” reference, the owner of the last 30 years is a Dahl of sorts.

“Arlene Dahl and her husband, Marc Rosen, moved here and they use it as a weekend home,” Ellis said.

Dahl was considered one of the most beautiful women on screen in the 1940s and ’50s. Her home reflects that Hollywood heyday, with oversize touches of glamour throughout its 3,800 square feet.

Inside, the home’s original footprint and many antique details remain intact. Ellis showed Duddridge the sitting room, which is filled with pinks and florals.

The colors are reflective of the vast collections of Chinese porcelain, displayed all through the home.

The living room is adorned with period pieces, but family remains front and center. Positioned on the grand piano is a picture of Dahl’s son, actor Lorenzo Lamas.

The dining room is also a throwback to old-world style, while the kitchen has comfortable seating with one of the home’s nine fireplaces. A main-floor powder room holds an unexpected surprise — Dahl framed magazine covers from the 1940s and ’50s.

There are six bedrooms, including one laid out as a refined study. But it’s the master that shines with vintage glam, and it’s outshined only by the master bath.

Ellis showed Duddridge the makeup area, where perfume bottles are the hallmark, with the rest of the bath almost like a film set.

To live large at 4 Deer Run in Sparkill will cost you $6.5 million.

The house is made of brick, which was very upscale for the period. The furnishings, by the way, are not for sale.