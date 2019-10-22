NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying a man they say hurled a Molotov cocktail at the Masonic Hall in Chelsea.
🚨WANTED🚨 for AN ARSON in front of 46 West 24th Street. #Midtown #Manhattan @NYPD13pct on 10/08/19 @ 11:45 PM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/nupJ3o8mW6
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 22, 2019
It happened on Oct. 8 at around 11:45 p.m. at the Masonic Hall, located at 46 West 24th Street.
Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the building after pulling out an incendiary device from a plastic bag. The video then shows the lit device being hurled at the doors and catching fire.
Video from a nearby subway station captures the suspect apparently carrying the device in the plastic bag.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.