NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying a man they say hurled a Molotov cocktail at the Masonic Hall in Chelsea.

It happened on Oct. 8 at around 11:45 p.m. at the Masonic Hall, located at 46 West 24th Street.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the building after pulling out an incendiary device from a plastic bag. The video then shows the lit device being hurled at the doors and catching fire.

Video from a nearby subway station captures the suspect apparently carrying the device in the plastic bag.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

