NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson says he supports banning cars from more busy crosstown streets in Manhattan.
Johnson told WNYC the city should consider making 34th and 42nd streets open to only buses and trucks, like the 14th Street busway that took effect earlier this month.
“I think the future of New York City is how we move people around,” he said in an interview Monday. “Also, when we talk about the climate change emergency that we’re in, of transportation emissions, 83% of them are from private automobile use.”
The latest numbers show crosstown buses are moving 30% faster on 14th Street. Weekday ridership is up 17% and more than a third on weekends.