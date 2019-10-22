Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A New York City Department of Transportation worker has died after being struck by a truck while on the job overnight.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A New York City Department of Transportation worker has died after being struck by a truck while on the job overnight.
Police say the 44-year-old man was part of a paving crew on the Upper East Side.
He was hit by a DOT truck around 1 a.m. on East 88th Street between York and East End avenues.
Police say the driver stayed on the scene and no criminality is suspected.
The victim was rushed to Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
His name has not been released.
Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.