MEDFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island Dunkin’ Donuts employee saved his coworkers from a crazed robber Monday night.

Police say another good Samaritan — the worker’s own brother — also helped wrestle the knife-wielding suspect to the ground.

“I got six stitches on this hand, two stitches on my finger, everything is scratched up.”

Osten Minott’s hands are all cut up and his right knee is bruised after a life or death fight in the parking lot of the Medford Dunkin’ Donuts.

“He said basically just like that, ‘give me the money or I’m going to stab you or her or both of you,’” Minott told CBS2’s Christina Fan.

The 25-year-old employee says he felt a sense of responsibility to protect his two younger coworkers when the armed man stormed into the store.

The suspect held one of the girls at knifepoint, demanding cash, until Minott managed to grab him and take the struggle outside.

The other employee, 17-year-old Victoria Marciano, says she was so scared she ran to hide.

“I saw a glimpse of him and I just booked it to the freezer,” Marciano said. “All I was thinking was when is this going to end?”

Minott says he fought the suspect for several minutes before backup came in the form of his own brother, who just happened to pass the store to check on him.

“It was good timing, I don’t know what was going to happen. He was trying to get me in my gut right here,” Minott said.

The victims say police finally arrived after a customer pulling up to place an order at the drive-thru window heard a scuffle inside and called 911.

“I’m so happy that he was there to be there and protect me,” Marciano added.

“I know everybody is saying it’s a heroic thing I did, but nah, these two girls are young, they are in high school, they got their whole life ahead of them, I’m 25, the least I can do is do something to prevent us from getting killed,” Minott explained.

Minott plans to return to work once his hands heal. The suspect is facing charges of robbery and assault.