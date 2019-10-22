



— A New Jersey high school student has been arrested for allegedly encouraging a young student to take her own life.

The victim is a student at Franklin Elementary School. Police told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner she reported the harassment to staff at the school on Friday.

Police said the girl re-posted a message about suicide prevention on an online platform, which sources told Rozner was Snapchat. A male student at nearby Walkill Valley High School allegedly responded to that post, harassing the girl online, and even sending a picture of another man pointing a gun at himself.

Franklin Borough Police Det. Lt. Nevin Mattessich explained how school officials handled it from there.

“They determined that the messages that she received via the social networking site was harassing in nature and potentially harmful to the student, so they made a report to the police,” Mattessich said.

The male student, who is a juvenile, was arrested Monday night and accompanied by his parents, Rozner reported. He has been charged with one count of cyber harassment. He was released back to the custody of his family pending a first appearance in Sussex County Superior Court.

