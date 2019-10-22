WEST POINT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Military officials have identified the West Point cadet who has not been seen since Friday.

Officials at the New York military academy identified the 20-year-old as Kade Kurita.

The California native is believed to still be in the area.

“There has been no cell phone or financial activity in over 72 hours,” said Col. Cecil Marson, garrison commander of West Point. “This leads us to believe that he is still in the vicinity of West Point.”

Soldiers and state troopers have now searched more than 6,000 acres looking for the missing cadet.

Officials added there is no indication Kurita poses a threat to the public, but fear he may be a danger to himself.

An M-4 rifle is also missing, the academy said, but authorities don’t believe the 20-year-old has any magazines or ammunition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Point Military Police at 845-938-2208.