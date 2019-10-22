Comments
There’s just some hit and miss light rain and drizzle out there this afternoon, so no need to fret. It’s really this evening into the first half of the overnight that we’ll see a steadier rain which could be heavy at times. That said, be sure to keep the umbrella handy.
Tomorrow will be a much better day with abundant sunshine and breezy conditions. Highs will be near or slightly above normal in the low to mid 60s.
As for Thursday, expect another day of sunshine, lighter winds and highs in the mid 60s.