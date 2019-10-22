NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – On Tuesday, Mayor de Blasio revealed a plan aimed at improving the quality of life for people living one of the city’s busier party areas.
De Blasio joined Lower East Side residents at the iconic east side bar Max Fish on Orchard Street to discuss a compromise between the rowdy nightlife scene and residents living and sleeping above all the commotion.
“It’s going to mean quieter streets, less honking, fewer people who are partying… partying on the street as opposed to inside,” the mayor claimed.
“It’s going to mean trash being picked up more frequently and there will be power washing so the streets will be clean in the morning when you walk out,” de Blasio added.
The mayor says New Yorkers will start seeing those improvements in the coming weeks.
The meeting was held in the 10002 zip code in New York City, which city officials said had the second-highest number of 311 noise complaints.