CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Hamilton Heights, Local TV, Manhattan, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have made an arrest in the stray bullet shooting that killed a man in Hamilton Heights last summer.

Winston McKay died on June 10 while walking his dog near 146th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

Police have now arrested a 19-year-old suspect, accused of firing the fatal shot from a rifle.

Investigators say the suspect allegedly intended to hit another man, but missed his target and hit McKay.

Winston McKay, 40, was fatally shot by a stray bullet on June 10 in Hamilton Heights.

Police are also searching for a 20-year-old man who is believed to be involved in the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply