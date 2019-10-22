Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have made an arrest in the stray bullet shooting that killed a man in Hamilton Heights last summer.
Winston McKay died on June 10 while walking his dog near 146th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
Police have now arrested a 19-year-old suspect, accused of firing the fatal shot from a rifle.
Investigators say the suspect allegedly intended to hit another man, but missed his target and hit McKay.
Police are also searching for a 20-year-old man who is believed to be involved in the shooting.