PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a food delivery driver in Paterson, New Jersey.
Petra Rhoden was working as a driver for DoorDash when she was shot multiple times around 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4.
The 43-year-old mother crashed her car through a fence and slammed into a shed near Harrison Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard.
She was taken to the hospital, where she died of her injuries.
“My mom was a sweet, loving person. She cared about her family and making sure we was alright. She would do whatever for us,” Rhoden’s daughter, Kanahai Gabbidon, told CBS2. “I don’t know what happened, but I would like to know what happened. I want justice for my mother.”
Quadir Whitaker, 34, of East Orange, was arrested weeks later on murder and weapons charges.
The motive for the shooting is still unclear.