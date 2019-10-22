BRICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Three New Jersey schools were placed on lockdown after a shooting outside a local high school.

Authorities report a young victim was shot about a quarter-mile down the road from Brick Memorial High School just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

That victim is reportedly a student at the school and ran to the high school for help.

Officials put Brick Memorial – which had reportedly already dismissed its students for the day – and the local middle and elementary schools on lockdown while police investigated.

Brick Memorial High School students are being bused to the Veterans Memorial School Complex on Hendrickson Ave., off of Van Zile. Please respond to Vets Memorial to pick up your children who are Brick Memorial students. — Brick Twp. Police (@BrickTwpPolice) October 22, 2019

Authorities tell CBS2 students and teachers that were still inside Brick Memorial were bused to another location three miles away around 4 p.m. — once police secured the area and felt the scene is safe to let children outside.

Police say the student’s injuries are non-life-threatening and they were taken to a local hospital.

