



Police have three people in custody following a wild scene last night on the Upper West Side

A 27-year-old man was shot around 4:30 p.m. outside the Amsterdam Houses at 63rd Street and West End Avenue, and several fights broke out as officers arrived on the scene.

It’s unclear if the shooter is among those in custody this morning.

Police said the man at the center of the scuffle escaped from a cruiser while in handcuffs. He was wrestled to the ground in the middle of traffic.

“When the guy jumped out the window, I was on the other side of the car so I didn’t see him… But I just heard everybody screaming and yelling,” witness Dutch Benendez told CBS2.

“All I heard was someone arguing and I saw somebody running that way. So I looked out my window and I’m like, wait a minute, what’s going on,” another witness added. “They took my friend’s son, they took him and they already had him in handcuffs on the floor. They were rumbling with him.”

One officer was hurt in the takedown and could be seen limping with an injured leg.

Neighbors stood by in shock as the chaos unfolded on the usually peaceful block.

“A suspect here, a suspect there. Then some of the people arrested – a couple weren’t suspects in the shooting, they looked like they were mad at the shooter, so they were going after him,” said Benendez.

“I’m just overwhelmed with all of this, because his is supposed to be a quiet area,” the other witness said.

The shooting and scuffle are still under investigation. The 27-year-old victim is expected to survive his injuries.