NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The search continues for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman more than a month ago in the Bronx.
The NYPD released new surveillance video in the investigation Wednesday.
Police said the 50-year-old victim was crossing Pitman Avenue between Gunther and Wickman avenues in the Wakefield section of the Bronx shortly before 8 p.m. on Sept. 22.
She was struck by a dark-colored pickup truck that was driving in reverse.
The woman was run over by the rear tires of the truck. She suffered trauma to both of her legs but is expected to survive.
Investigators said the truck had an after-market cap installed on its bed.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.