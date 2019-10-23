Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The holiday season is fast approaching.
Good Housekeeping puts kids to work testing out hundreds of new toys that get ranked for creativity, educational value, and safety.
A reinvented Mr. Potato Head with a moving mouth and more than 40-songs and phrases was popular.
Another is the Crayola Spin and Spiral Art Station that allows two kids to play at the same time, plus there are no batteries.
There’s also Code ‘n Learn Kinderbot mini-robot that teaches computer coding.
The toys on the list range in price from $17 to $200, and have a kids seal of approval.
For a complete list of all the toys by price, see the complete list on the Good Housekeeping website.