NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD officer and suspect were both wounded in a police-involved shooting overnight in Harlem.
Shots were fired around 2 a.m. inside a building near West 147th Street and Frederick Douglas Boulevard.
The building is located across the from Precinct PSA 6.
Details are thin, but police say the suspect did have a gun on him.
The officer’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. There’s no word on the suspect’s condition.
Police ask people to avoid the area while the investigation continues.
