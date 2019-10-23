



A 68-year-old woman was sucker punched outside her home earlier this month in Harlem

Police say the unprovoked attack happened around 5 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The victim can be seen on video standing outside her building at 137th Street and Adam Clayton Boulevard. A man walks up and clocks her in the left side of the head.

The woman drops her cane and collapses. She was taken to the hospital with pain and cuts to her ear.

“That’s crazy because I come home all times of the night, coming home from work, around this time of morning,” Melody Jones, who lives nearby, told CBS2. “That’s crazy, never heard of it.”

“Unsafe, unsafe in my own neighborhood, very unsafe. We have no means to protect ourselves,” another neighbor, Julia Crum, said.

The assault came less than a week before a woman on the Upper West Side was sucker punched in another random attack. The 57-year-old victim in that incident suffered fractured bones on her face.

