



— A fraternity at Hostra University has been placed on interim suspension and faces possible disciplinary action.

This after one of its pledges came forward alleging hazing in September, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Wednesday.

Taylor Rose Clarke is editor of the Hofstra student newspaper, The Chronicle.

“I am just honored that my sources would trust me with such vulnerable details and trust me to tell their story,” Clarke said.

Following weeks of interviews, Clarke broke the story of alleged fraternity hazing involving Sigma Alpha Mu — also known as “Sammy.” The local Delta Alpha chapter has since been placed on interim suspension.

One sophomore said he was victimized during what he called a nightmare inside an off-campus frat house.

“They had strippers over one night for new members,” the student said. “They gathered you in a room and they took a lighter, they said, ‘This guy’s got hair like a girl’s, maybe we should just burn it.’ They got close and burned off two inches. I stamped it out.”

He said they put the pledges into a bathroom and turned up the heat.

“For an extended amount of time. It was almost like a sauna,” the sophomore said.

And played dare with cigarettes.

“They were throwing cigarette butts, along with some of the alumni. A couple of them hit me and someone spat on me too. It was pretty hellish,” he said.

The reports were first taken to public safety with claims some pledges were threatened with bodily harm if they were to reveal secrets.

The national chapter told McLogan it is looking into the chapter’s conduct, adding it does not tolerate hazing because it is against state law.

Hofstra immediately launched a formal inquiry.

“I guess ‘scarring’ is the right word. A lot of trust was lost,” the sophomore said.

The school newspaper, the alleged hazing victim, and other fraternity sources told McLogan the university has been open, supportive and cooperative during its Greek life investigation.

“We are a small campus. We are a good campus. It is our lead story because it is an important topic,” Clarke said.

The status of Sigma Alpha Mu has yet to be determined, pending the outcome of the investigation.

On Capitol Hill, the federal “End All Hazing Act” is being debated. It seeks to prevent hazing incidents on college campuses and calls for more accountability and transparency from Greek organizations.