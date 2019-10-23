HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – People living and working in Hoboken may notice officers on a new kind of patrol – cracking down on the city’s new scooter program.
City officials have announced they have hired two workers to keep an eye on people riding e-scooters, bikes, e-skateboards, and other similar devices which are now trying to share the road with cars.
The officers are being called Micro-Mobility Code Enforcement Officers.
They’ll reportedly be focusing on e-scooter violations, such as riding on sidewalks and in parks – as many local residents have told CBS2 the city’s rollout of an e-scooter has resulted in chaos.
Just days into the rollout, police were called in to step up traffic enforcement as riders were caught flying through red lights, going the wrong way on city streets, and even running over pedestrians.
The new officers will be issuing summonses for violations.