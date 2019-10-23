Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released a sketch of a man they say exposed himself to young girls in Brooklyn.
An 11-year-old girl was on her way to school on Thursday, Oct. 3 when a man in a black Dodge pick-up truck called her over to his vehicle.
He allegedly exposed his genitals and touched himself before driving off.
It happened around 7:30 a.m. near 72nd Street and 12th Avenue in Dyker Heights.
About five minutes later, police said another 11-year-old girl was targeted on the same block.
The suspect is described as Hispanic or white, 20 to 30 years old, wearing a baseball cap and hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.