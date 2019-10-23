CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD needs help finding a missing mother and her six-year-old daughter.

Authorities say 32-year-old Janee Evans and her daughter, Victoria, were last seen Tuesday at a shelter in Elmhurst, Queens.

Investigators say Janee has mental health issues and a red flag was raised after Victoria missed school on Wednesday.

Janee was last seen wearing a black jacket, red hoodie, gray pants, and blue sneakers.

The six-year-old was last seen wearing a blue and white dress, black leggings, and purple sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.

