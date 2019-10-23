NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Queens mother and son are facing fraud charges after selling a toxic product online that they claimed could cure cancer.

Investigators say drums of hazardous materials were found inside the woman’s Bellerose Manor home in Queens.

Their phony miracle formula is allegedly a toxic apricot seed concoction.

Authorities say the two claimed on a website to be selling “the answer to cancer.” The government says that’s a lie.

Police raided the home of Jason Vale and his mother Barbara Vale Wednesday morning. Hazmat crews were on the scene removing drums of the toxic and caustic materials that were being stored in the home.

Jason Vale is accused of selling the apricot seed concoction on his website, along with the claim it was a miracle drug. Investigators say it’s actually poisonous to people.

The duo were set to appear in federal court late Wednesday afternoon, but the son was taken to an area hospital after he was arrested and was unable to appear before the judge.

The 77-year-old Barbara Vale did go before the judge and was released on a $100,000 bond. Her 51-year-old son was later contacted by authorities at his hospital bed and also given a $100,000 bond.

The two were charged with preying on the desperate hopes of cancer patients who have run out of options.