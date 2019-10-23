



A driver said a metal bolt crashed down onto his car, shattering his sunroof.

The MTA said a protective netting installed at the location, failed to work. As a result, CBS2’s Dave Carlin is demanding answers.

At a meeting of the MTA board on Wednesday, Carlin set out to get an explanation why debris continues to fall from the elevated tracks for “7” trains.

The most recent case happened Tuesday when a rusted bolt rocketed through the roof of a car. Behind the wheel was Philip Garcia of Kew Gardens.

He said he was driving under the Queensborough Plaza trestle on Tuesday morning when the bolt came loose and narrowly missed him.

“There’s crosswalks all over that street and somebody could’ve been walking where my car was going through and it could’ve been worse,” Garcia told CBS2’s Ali Bauman on Tuesday. “I hope they’re not waiting for someone to die for them to do something about it, but it seems like that’s what they’re waiting for.”

Heavy metal mishaps with bolts and joints are nothing new, as 7 train infrastructure shakes loose and crumbles. Tuesday’s bolt incident brings the total number to five since February, and this happened even though netting has been up under platforms.

The MTA confirmed a protective container installed at the location did not work and it says it doesn’t know why.

CBS2 will be asking what extra steps are being taken now, as residents have made it clear much more needs to be done.

