By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
A lovely day is upon us! The rain has cleared out nicely and the sun is back in full swing. We should expect full sunshine today. Grab your shades! Starting off, temps are comfortable in the 50s, and we peak in the mid 60s by this afternoon.
Expect a bit of a gusty breeze as high pressure butts up against last nights cold front, creating a stiff temperature gradient. The clashing air masses relax overnight and temps actually get fairly cool as the high pressure wins out and allows temps to fall into the 40s.
We have a nice stretch through Saturday, with some showers returns likely Sunday, could be early, could be later depending on timing.