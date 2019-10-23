Comments
Expect lots of sunshine this afternoon with breezy conditions. Highs will be slightly warmer than yesterday in the mid 60s.
It remains clear into tonight with a light southwest wind kicking in. Even so, many of our inland suburbs will dip into the 30s with the upper 40s in reach for the city.
Tomorrow’s also looking great with mostly sunny skies. It will remain slightly above normal with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
As for Friday, we’re looking at a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 60s.