Comments
NEWARK (CBSNewYork) – Two police officers are being credited with rescuing a 13-year-old boy from the ledge of a third-floor fire escape where the youth was reportedly threatening to jump on Monday.
NEWARK (CBSNewYork) – Two police officers are being credited with rescuing a 13-year-old boy from the ledge of a third-floor fire escape where the youth was reportedly threatening to jump on Monday.
Newark Police Sergeant A. Barbosa and Officer S. Johnson, of the Community Focus Team responded just before 5 p.m. to Youth Consultation Services at 284 Broadway where the boy had locked himself into a common area and climbed out to hang onto the outside of a chain-link fence above the street.
Barbosa spoke to the teen while Johnson grabbed him and pulled the boy back to safety.
The teen was later taken to University Hospital for evaluation.
“In saving this child’s life, these officers exhibited the type of dedication and commitment that the people of the City of Newark can be proud of,” said Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose. “I believe we can all applaud them as heroes and as invaluable community guardians.”