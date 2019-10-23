Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The National Transportation Safety Board is now blaming the train’s engineer for a 2017 Metro-North train derailment in Westchester.
The train was traveling from Stamford, Conn., to Grand Central Terminal when five of the 12 cars derailed in Rye.
Investigators say the engineer was operating the train at 56 miles per hour in a 10 mile per hour speed restricted area.
The lack of a fully operational positive train control system prevented conductors from stopping the train in time.
There were 185 passengers on board, 12 of whom suffered minor injuries.